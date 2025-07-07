EAIC finds non-compliance in DOF boat and zone approvals

PUTRAJAYA: The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) has uncovered non-compliance in the approval processes for ‘kenka’ boats and zone change applications by the Fisheries Department (DOF).

The findings emerged after complaints alleged that approvals bypassed licensing conditions and violated fishery policies.

Investigations under subsection 27(4) of the EAIC Act 2009 confirmed that the DOF approved boat ownership changes without adhering to its own policies.

The EAIC stated, “Investigations revealed that there were acts by the DOF to approve the change of ownership of boats that did not comply with the policies and conditions set by the department itself.”

The commission has referred the case to the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry, recommending a reprimand for the department head to enforce policy compliance.

Additional recommendations include a review of approvals for involved vessels to ensure transparency.

In a related case, the EAIC investigated Johor DOF over complaints involving 10 trawling net vessels.

The probe found irregularities in eight approvals for ownership or base transfers, violating government disposal policies.

The EAIC has urged disciplinary action under Rule 38 of the Public Officers Regulations 1993. – Bernama