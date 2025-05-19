SEREMBAN: The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) has decided to refer its recommendation for disciplinary action against the Negeri Sembilan director of the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) to the agency’s Disciplinary Authority.

In a statement today, EAIC said the decision followed a complaint alleging that the director had instructed a raid on a nightclub during the day, even though the reported criminal activity was said to have occurred at night.

The raid was also allegedly conducted without the required approval from the director of Enforcement and Security at AADK Headquarters.

“Investigations found that the state director failed to issue clear instructions to AADK officers and acted in defiance of protocol by not obtaining the necessary special approval, as stipulated under the Enforcement Operations Guidelines for Entertainment Outlet Operations,” the statement read.