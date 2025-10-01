KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry will disburse the Early Schooling Aid (BAP) of RM150 each for Year 1 to Form 4 students for the 2024/2025 school session beginning Jan 13.

For the 2025/2026 session Year 1 students and Form 6 students in semester 2, the ministry said, the aid will be disbursed from Feb 16, while the new Form 6 students will receive theirs from July 1.

“The MADANI government allocates a total of RM791.25 million specifically for the BAP payment of RM150 to each student on a one-off basis which will benefit more than 5.2 million students.

“This year, for the first time, the BAP initiative will also be extended to Form 6 students,“ said the ministry in a statement today.

According to the ministry, the distribution of the aid to the students will be done by the schools through cash payments to parents(primary schools) or parents or students (secondary schools), crediting to the student’s bank account; crediting to the parent’s bank account (implemented from 2025).

“The BAP initiative highlights the MADANI government’s concern to help ease the financial burden of parents and guardians in preparing for their children’s school needs,” it said.