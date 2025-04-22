Early voting for Ayer Kuning by-election concludes

TAPAH: The early voting process for the Ayer Kuning state by-election today concluded with the closing of the polling centres.

Two polling centres were opened for the purpose, one at the Dewan Rekreasi Pegawai Kanan, of the 3rd Battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA) in Bidor, which opened at 8 am and closed at 5 pm and the other at the Anggerik Hall of the Tapah Police Headquarters (IPD) Housing Complex, which also opened at 8 am but closed earlier at noon.

According to the Election Commission (EC), 92.8 per cent of the early voters, consisting of police personnel and their spouses, had fulfilled their responsibilities as of 3 pm.

The early voting process for this by-election involved 500 police personnel and their spouses.

The polling day for the Ayer Kuning by-election is this Saturday.

The by-election was called following the death of incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin on February 22.

This by-election sees a three-cornered fight between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir; Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abd Muhaimin Malek; and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) candidate Bawani KS.