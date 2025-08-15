In Kyiv, disheartened Ukrainians wary ahead of Trump-Putin summit

KYIV: As President Donald Trump prepared to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, Ukrainians were watching warily, fearful the U.S. leader could sell Kyiv out in his bid for a quick deal with Moscow.

The American leader, who has set his sights on securing a truce in Russia's 3-1/2-year-old war in Ukraine, agreed last week to hold the first U.S.-Russian summit since 2021, abruptly ending Western attempts to isolate the Kremlin leader.

Polls by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology show Ukrainians overwhelmingly want a negotiated settlement to end the fighting, but would also oppose any truce secured with crushing concessions.

Half a dozen Ukrainians interviewed by Reuters on Kyiv's central square said they were not optimistic ahead of the summit. Some said they worried that Kyiv's interests would not be taken into account.

“I don’t trust Trump. He says one thing today, another tomorrow. The day after tomorrow – another thing, in five days – something else. Therefore, I have no faith in him,“ 47-year-old accountant Anna Sherstniova said.

Tetiana Harkavenko, a 65-year-old cleaner, predicted the fighting would rage on after the summit. “Nothing good will happen there, because war is war, it will not end. The territories - we’re not going to give anything to anyone.”

Trump has said any deal to end the war will require territorial concessions by both sides, and that he would like to see a follow-up meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Liubomyr Yurtsiv, 26, a technician, said he expected little would change after the meeting.

“Most likely, the outcome won’t be positive,“ he added.

Valerii Kucherenko, a 31-year-old war veteran, had a similarly pessimistic take, speaking to Reuters at the pizzeria he set up in the town of Bila Tserkva outside the capital.

Kucherenko lost both his hands to injuries that he sustained while storming a Russian position on the eastern front in 2023.

“I hope for peace on our terms, but we’re all adults and understand it’s not that simple. Putin and Trump may reach an agreement, but it will not be in our favour. This scenario will not suit us,“ he said.

“We are Ukrainians, and we will defend our rights to the very end.”- REUTERS