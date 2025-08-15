Melaka resolves 30-year railway land issue with 47 approval letters

ALOR GAJAH: The Melaka government has resolved a 30-year-old issue concerning railway reserve land in Pengkalan by distributing 47 approval letters for state land applications.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh stated that the handover reflects the state’s commitment to addressing community needs and ensuring policies positively impact lives.

He confirmed that 45 applications involved the long-delayed Pengkalan railway reserve land, while two were allocated for temple use.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) also received approval to build a substation in Mukim Kelemak, Alor Gajah, benefiting over 3,050 users in residential, commercial, and government areas.

The approvals were announced during the Wakil Rakyat Untuk Rakyat (WRUR) programme for the Rembia constituency, attended by coordinator Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan.

This year, 96 state land applications in Alor Gajah district have been approved, with Notice 5A issued to inform applicants of payable fees for land titles.

Ab Rauf emphasised that the land will enable new homes, community spaces, and family gatherings, valuing it beyond monetary terms.

The state government offers land premiums below market rates, ranging from RM9,000 to RM25,000, based on plot size.

A 5% discount is available for Notice 5A recipients who settle payments within three months without requesting extensions or premium reductions. - Bernama