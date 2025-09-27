Eastern Sabah marks five years without kidnap-for-ransom incidents

SANDAKAN: The Eastern Sabah Security Command has successfully maintained a five-year period without any Kidnap-For-Ransom incidents in the region’s waters since January 2020.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail attributed this security achievement to the strict and coordinated measures implemented by ESSCOM.

He emphasised that this positive outcome resulted from meticulous planning and execution rather than mere chance.

The coordinated security framework involves the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Armed Forces, and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency operating under a unified command structure.

Saifuddin Nasution, who also chairs the Cabinet Committee on Border Security, confirmed that regular reports on enforcement activities and incidents are consistently reviewed.

“Kidnap-For-Ransom crimes were previously rampant in the area, but zero cases have been recorded since the start of 2020,” he stated.

He explained that this security success stems from strategic deployment, continuous monitoring, operational readiness, and the effective use of security assets managed by the police through ESSCOM.

The minister made these remarks after inspecting the BUDI MADANI RON95 programme for police personnel at a Petronas station on Jalan Bokara.

Saifuddin Nasution said the government will continue to strengthen ESSCOM’s role to ensure that the east coast of Sabah remains safe and conducive for economic development and tourism

He said this step was crucial as guaranteed security was a key factor in driving local economic growth, including the tourism sector.

He also said that the peace achieved has given the government the confidence to once again promote the tourism potential of the east coast of Sabah by inviting diplomats and foreign representatives to visit the area, including the islands.

“Countries that previously issued travel advisories due to past incidents now have the opportunity to revise their decisions, and indeed some nations have already done so,” he said.

“This success allows us to propose to these countries to reassess their travel restrictions,” he added.

Saifuddin Nasution said the impact of improved security on the east coast of Sabah could already be seen, particularly in the increase in international flight traffic at Tawau Airport.

“We have nine immigration counters there, but international flights from China alone have reached four to five daily. So, we can no longer cope with the situation as it is. That is one example,” he said.

“The Kidnap-For-Ransom incidents that once frightened tourists away are no more. This reflects ESSCOM’s high level of preparedness and effectiveness,” he said.– Bernama