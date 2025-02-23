Economic recovery, people’s capabilities among factors attracting foreign investors - PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: Rapid economic recovery and resilience, as well as the people’s capabilities to help the country progress, have become attractive factors for foreign investors to come to Malaysia, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said foreign leaders and companies are observing how Malaysia has managed to record strong economic growth and high investment inflows, while other countries are struggling to recover after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I believe we have the capabilities. Malaysia is extraordinary. Where in the world can a society with diverse ethnicities and religions live in peace?

“There are countries that have faltered a little, weakened by various scandals. Then came COVID-19. But we are now bouncing back with good growth, high investments, and becoming data centre and semiconductor hubs,“ he said at an event Alamanda Berwajah Baharu celebrating the completion of the mall’s upgrade here today.

Anwar also said Malaysia’s ability to attract foreign investors lies in the people’s capabilities to advance and elevate the country.

“Why (do investments come)? Because they see the capabilities of the people.

“So we give our appreciation to your youths, management, traders and cleaners,“ he said.

Malaysia also expects more foreign leaders, including the Chinese and South African presidents to visit.

“During Ramadan, (the foreign leaders’ visits) will be postponed but will resume after April,“ he said.