MOH aims to reduce stunting prevalence to 14.2% by 2030

LANGKAWI: The Ministry of Health (MOH) aims to reduce the prevalence of stunted growth among children under five to 14.2 per cent by 2030.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said findings from the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) showed that 21.2 per cent of children in the country experienced stunted growth in 2022.

“This marks a significant increase compared to 16.6 per cent in 2011 and we are continuing to see a rise in this growth disorder phenomenon, which leads to stunting.

“Therefore, our target for stunting prevalence among children under five by 2030, as part of our key performance indicator (KPI), is to reduce the stunting rate to 14.2 per cent,“ he said.

He spoke to reporters after launching the First 1,000 Days of Life: Langkawi Longitudinal Study (LLS) and the digitalisation initiative using the Cloud-Based Clinic Management System (CCMS) here today.

Dzulkefly said stunting not only affects children’s physical growth but also increases their risk of developing non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including diabetes and obesity.

Additionally, he said stunting could impact cognitive development, affecting children’s intelligence and mental capabilities.

“We have taken action on this issue under the National Strategic Plan to Combat the Double Burden of Malnutrition Among Malaysian Children 2023-2030, which involves multiple ministries,“ he said.

He added that the LLS is one of MOH’s initiatives to understand the various correlations and factors contributing to stunting among children in the country.

“The findings of this study will help the government implement the best interventions. So, it is not just about conducting research but also about how we can use the data to address issues related to stunting,“ he said.

The LLS, set to commence in March, will identify the factors influencing children’s growth and development during the first 1,000 days of life, from early pregnancy to the age of two.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly said that 13 healthcare facilities in Langkawi, namely six health clinics and seven village clinics, have been equipped with the CCMS to enhance the efficiency of healthcare services on the island.

“The implementation of CCMS in Langkawi is an initial step towards a comprehensive transformation of the national healthcare sector through digitalisation. In the long term, a total of 100 health clinics nationwide will be equipped with this system by the end of 2025,“ he said.