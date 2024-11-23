Economy Ministry to host Malaysian Economic Forum 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The Economy Ministry will host the Malaysian Economic Forum 2025 (FEM2025), focusing on high-impact sectors and Malaysia’s economic prospects within ASEAN and on the global stage.

Themed “Seizing Malaysia’s Moment”, the forum will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Jan 9, 2025, at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

National Economic Action Council (MTEN) secretariat chief assistant director Dr Rizal Shahurein Kamaruddin said the forum will feature Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli as the main panellist in a session titled “From Made in Malaysia to Made by Malaysia”.

He added that eight additional topics will be addressed, including fiscal and monetary policy, energy transition, technology, trade policy, ASEAN dynamics, education reform, socioeconomic direction, and talent and human capital.

Members of the public interested in contributing their views on these topics can submit them through the forum’s official website at [rmk13.ekonomi.gov.my](http://rmk13.ekonomi.gov.my).

Admission is free, with discussions running from 8am to 6pm.