Ecosystem restoration in Mersing boosts wild elephant population

MERSING: The restoration of ecosystems and the conservation of forest areas in this district are key factors contributing to the increase in the wild elephant population.

Mersing district officer Jamil Hasni Abdullah emphasised that preserving natural habitats, especially well-maintained forests, plays a crucial role in the increasing elephant numbers.

“Elephants aren’t multiplying simply because land is being cleared. It’s primarily due to the overall improvement in our environment and forests,” he told reporters at the World Elephant Day 2025 event at Felda Tenggaroh 5 Hall.

Jamil Hasni stated that Mersing has seen no new deforestation or logging activities, with the population rise attributed to better forest conditions and abundant food sources.

He urged local communities to live in harmony with elephants, advising against hostility or provocation.

“We should engage with elephants, not restrict or harm them. We must understand that we need to coexist with them,” he said.

He pointed out the important ecological role of elephants, such as clearing paths that prevent uncontrolled grass growth.

Jamil Hasni lauded the exhibitions and technological initiatives presented by government agencies and NGOs at the event.

He specifically highlighted Felcra’s demonstration of frequency tools that effectively repel elephants from human areas.

Jamil Hasni noted this initiative is promising and could be expanded by the Public Works Department in Mersing to address accidents involving elephants.

The district is dealing not only with elephant attacks on plantations but also with road accidents, particularly in Endau and Tenglu.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said the state would intensify control measures to address growing human-elephant conflicts.

According to data from the Department of Wildlife and National Parks, conflict cases have surged from 103 in 2020 to 253 last year, with Kluang district recording the highest number of complaints. – Bernama