KUALA LUMPUR: Extending the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) from Kota Bharu to Sungai Golok would complete the missing eastern corridor of the Singapore–Kunming Rail Link (SKRL), unlocking Malaysia’s strategic potential in cross-border logistics, an expert said.

Malaysia Institute of Transport (MiTRANS) director and Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) associate professor Dr Wan Mazlina Wan Mohamed said the extension would connect to Thailand’s planned Hat Yai–Sungai Kolok rail upgrades.

“This can create an alternative and resilient land bridge between Port Klang, Kuantan Port, and onward to Kunming via southern Thailand.

“While the western alignment of the SKRL already runs through Padang Besar and Hat Yai, the eastern corridor via Kelantan remains disconnected,” she told Bernama.

She was responding to a recent suggestion by Thailand’s ambassador to Malaysia, Lada Phumas, who suggested that Malaysia’s ECRL project, which starts in Kota Bharu, be extended to the Sungai Golok border to enhance rail connectivity between Thailand and Malaysia.

Wan Mazlina said the ECRL extension would enhance regional rail integration and support the ASEAN Master Plan on Connectivity 2025.

“Streamlined border facilities, including upgraded immigration, customs, quarantine and security (ICQS) posts, would be critical to facilitating smoother trade and cross-border movement,” she noted.

On the economic front, she said improved connectivity would support Kelantan’s development goals under the Tanah Merah-Tumpat Corridor and help the state attract RM9.5 billion in private investment by 2025.

“The project also aligns with Malaysia’s National Logistics Policy 2030, particularly its objective to increase rail’s modal share in freight transport and strengthen the East Coast’s competitiveness within regional supply chains,” she said.

In terms of transport economics, Wan Mazlina noted that rail freight is approximately 30 per cent cheaper than road transport for bulk cargo. With the extension, the transit time between Kota Bharu and Bangkok could be reduced from 24 hours to just 12.

However, she cautioned that while the benefits are compelling, Malaysia must carefully assess the financial viability of the extension, with costs potentially exceeding RM2.0 billion due to greenfield construction and the necessary border infrastructure.

“Other national priorities, such as the ECRL Phase 2 to Penang or the Sabah-Sarawak link, must also be weighed in the cost-benefit analysis.

“Implementation challenges, including land acquisition in flood-prone areas, the need to bridge the Golok River, and environmental concerns involving wetlands in Tumpat must also be considered,” she said.

The associate professor said that if planned and executed strategically, this extension could be the catalyst that transforms Malaysia’s East Coast into a dynamic trade and logistics corridor for the wider ASEAN and Indo-Pacific region.