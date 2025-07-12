ECRL project completes 16km Genting Tunnel on schedule

BENTONG: The East Coast Rail Line (ECRL) project achieved an important milestone after the 16.39-kilometre (km) Genting Tunnel was dug completely according to schedule.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the tunnel, located on the Titiwangsa Range, was among the most challenging structures in terms of engineering out of the 41 tunnels along the ECRL route.

“Tunneling work required more than two years to completely dig the tunnel,” he said at a media conference after the Genting ECRL tunnel breakthrough ceremony here today, adding that a hybrid method combining the tunnel boring machine as well as drilling and explosives, were used.

He also said that his ministry was looking into suggestions to connect the ECRL line that ends at Kota Bharu to Rantau Panjang, Kelantan to boost connectivity between Malaysia and Thailand.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) chief executive officer Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak described the on-schedule completion of boring for the Genting Tunnel as a great achievement.

“This is because the ECRL project team had to face challenging conditions while conducting boring work through the mountainous Titiwangsa Range,” he said.

With the completion of tunnel boring work, the ECRL project now enters its next phase, which includes installing tracks, electrical systems, signals, communications and internal equipment for stations.

The project is expected to be completed at the end of 2026 with passenger service to begin in phases from January 2027. - Bernama