ECRL project on track to reach 90% completion by December

KUANTAN: The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project is progressing on schedule and is expected to be 90 percent completed by December this year.

Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak said that as of April, overall construction stood at 82.45 percent, with segmental breakdowns showing 84.96 percent in Pahang, 91 percent in Terengganu, 86 percent in Kelantan and 67 percent in Selangor.

“These figures reflect strong progress toward full project completion by December 2026, with operations slated to begin in 2027 from Kota Bharu to Gombak,” he told reporters at the ECRL Communication, Information and Signalling (CIS) System First Article Assessment event here today.

Also present was China Communications Construction (ECRL) Sdn Bhd managing director, Deng Bo.

Darwis added that the CIS system at 15 stations along the first stretch from Kota Bharu to Gombak is targeted for completion by year-end or by the first quarter of 2026 at the latest, while the Gombak to Port Klang segment is scheduled for completion by December 2027.

“We have been able to complete the CIS system at a single station within 40 days. The ongoing work at the 15 stations is to ensure we are ready for testing and commissioning by June 2026,” he said, adding that two Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) trains are expected to arrive in Malaysia by the end of this year.

When asked about ticket pricing, he said it would be determined by the Ministry of Transport in consultation with the Land Public Transport Agency and other relevant authorities.

“As a guiding principle, the Transport Minister (Anthony Loke) has emphasised that fares must be affordable for the public,” he added.

Meanwhile, he reported that excavation work on the 16.39-kilometre Genting Twin Tunnel is nearing completion, with only 200 metres remaining.

The tunnelling is expected to be fully completed by June this year.