PETALING JAYA: The Education Ministry has publicly apologised following an error involving the national flag, Jalur Gemilang, in the recently released Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination results analysis report.

In a statement issued today, the ministry confirmed that all printed copies of the report have been recalled and are currently being corrected.

The error, which sparked criticism online, has prompted swift internal action.

“The Ministry of Education (MOE) apologises for the error in the display of the Jalur Gemilang in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) Examination Results Analysis Report that was distributed today.

“This oversight is unacceptable, as the Jalur Gemilang is a symbol of the nation’s dignity and sovereignty.

“Immediate and stern action has been taken against all those involved. A detailed investigation is also currently underway.

“Printed copies of the analysis report have been recalled and corrections are being made immediately,” the statement read.