GEORGE TOWN: The recent display of the Jalur Gemilang without the crescent moon should never have happened, and all parties must take steps to ensure such incidents are not repeated, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He stressed that such errors can cause public unease and undermine the spirit of unity and harmony that Malaysians have long upheld.

“It’s deeply regrettable – this should not happen in a country that has proudly flown the same flag for decades. I believe many were shocked to see the crescent missing from the flag. I, too, was surprised.

“Please, don’t let this happen again. It can create confusion and disharmony. At the Ministry, we are committed to fostering unity, peace, and togetherness — because unity brings prosperity and drives national progress. We must preserve the peace we enjoy,” he said after attending the Empowering Education Summit 2025 here today.

Aaron urged all agencies, media outlets, and private organisations to verify the accuracy of the Jalur Gemilang before displaying or publishing it, especially on public platforms or at official events.

When asked whether the apologies issued by the parties involved were sufficient, Aaron said it was the right first step, but any further action would be at the discretion of the relevant authorities.

“Mistakes must be acknowledged, and an apology is the least that can be done. However, if the agency involved feels further action is necessary, that’s their prerogative,” he said.

Last Tuesday, Sin Chew Daily published an incomplete image of the Jalur Gemilang on its front page while covering Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Malaysia. The flag shown was missing the crescent moon - a key symbol representing Islam, the country’s official religion. The newspaper later issued a public apology, attributing the incident to an unintentional technical error.

In a separate case, Singapore-based baby food company Singapore Lactation Bakes (SLB) also apologised after a promotional video at a baby product exhibition in Kuala Lumpur featured the Malaysian flag without the crescent.

In its statement, SLB acknowledged the importance of the Jalur Gemilang as a national symbol representing Malaysia’s identity, heritage, and unity, and expressed regret over the oversight.

In a separate development, Aaron said the ministry is currently conducting its third National Unity Index (IPNas) to assess the current level of social cohesion in the country.

This is the third time we are conducting the survey. The current score stands at a moderate level - around 0.6. We are targeting 0.7, which indicates a stable and healthy level of unity. The survey is being carried out by a team of local university professors through a nationwide poll,” he said.

Earlier in his keynote address, Aaron proposed that the Rukun Negara Education Module be expanded to all kindergartens nationwide, including those under the Ministry of Education, KEMAS preschools, and private early childhood centres.

At present, 1,781 Unity Preschools, or Tabika Perpaduan, have implemented the module, which incorporates teachings on patriotism, unity, and moral values, while also encouraging independence in young children.

He added that the ministry also aims to increase the number of Rukun Negara Clubs and Rukun Negara Secretariats in schools and institutions of higher learning across the country to instil national values and unity among the younger generation.

“These initiatives reflect our commitment to nurturing unity from early childhood through to adulthood, in line with our vision of building a harmonious, inclusive, and united Malaysia,” he said.