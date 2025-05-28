KUALA LUMPUR: The Main Logistics Secretariat for ASEAN 2025 is determined to raise the bar for the upcoming 47th ASEAN Summit, scheduled for October this year, following the successful execution of the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, which concluded today.

Head of the Secretariat Raja Saifful Ridzuwan Raja Kamaruddin said the team would use a comprehensive post-event evaluation of the recently concluded summit and related meetings, held from May 22 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here, as a blueprint to refine future preparations.

“Honestly, I am very satisfied because everything we planned over the past five months has fully materialised.

“But the real challenge lies ahead in October. We’ve already tested our capabilities and coordination with various agencies. Now, our focus is on identifying our weaknesses and improving them,” he said when featured on Bernama TV’s special programme on ASEAN Summit 2025 tonight.

One of the key hurdles, Raja Saifful noted, was presenting Malaysia’s identity as a multiracial, peaceful, and tolerant nation, grounded in the MADANI principles - a national development philosophy championed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim - to the broader ASEAN community.

“We wanted to carry the Prime Minister’s aspirations onto the ASEAN stage, including through the (ASEAN 2025) logo. That’s why we featured blue, red, and yellow - the colours that not only represent ASEAN, but also Malaysia,” he explained.

Raja Saifful also underscored ASEAN’s central role in Malaysia’s foreign policy, particularly in terms of contributing to regional economic growth and stability through a wide range of collaborative initiatives.

The ASEAN Summit, which drew leaders and high-level delegations from ASEAN and partner countries, was held under Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’.

This year marks Malaysia’s fifth term as ASEAN Chair, following previous chairmanships in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.