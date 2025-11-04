Education must embrace knowledge and core human values, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today emphasised that education should cultivate not only intellectual capacity but also core values such as freedom, peace and unity.

He said the real challenge for the education system was to ensure students were equipped with knowledge and information, while also possessing the ability to distinguish between right and wrong.

“When I talk about knowledge, whether it is economics or politics, for all political scientists here in the making, for technology, for science, the fundamental values of freedom, justice and human dignity must be there and that stands on values,” he said.

The prime minister said this during the ‘Meet Anwar@IIUM: A Special Homecoming’ programme held at the Cultural Activities Centre, International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), Gombak Campus, here.

The programme, an open dialogue session between the Prime Minister and the campus community, particularly university students, was attended by nearly 3,000 staff and students.

Also present were Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shaari and IIUM Rector Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Osman Bakar.