LANGKAWI: Malaysia’s edutourism sector is gaining momentum, with growing interest from regional higher education institutions in experiential learning programmes that combine education with tourism.

Langkawi Tourism Academy @ Kolej Komuniti Langkawi (LTA) director Rohana Sahak cited a recent example, noting that the academy recently hosted 15 students from Thailand’s Songkhla Rajabhat University under the ‘Let’s Go Langkawi Edutourism Geopark Odyssey’ programme.

“LTA offers Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes in hospitality, particularly hotel and tourism management, which have been well received among ASEAN students,” she said after the Bridging ASEAN Higher Education programme here today.

She also expressed optimism about the programme’s success and hopes for further collaborations, particularly with institutions in the ASEAN region.

Rohana noted that edutourism promotes cultural and language exchange while immersing international students in community-based hospitality experiences, adding that the initiative is supported by industry players, including Dreamz Travel Sdn Bhd.

The programme, led by the Internationalisation Unit of the TVET Coordination Division under the Department of Polytechnic and Community College Education (JPPKK), aims to strengthen the regional hospitality sector and support Malaysia’s goal of becoming a regional education hub.

Meanwhile, Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) chief executive officer Novie Tajuddin said Malaysia currently hosts about 137,000 international students, supported in part by the International Student Arrival Centre (ISAC) at KLIA Terminals 1 and 2.

“ISAC is the first initiative of its kind globally, assisting international students before immigration clearance, with staff available 24/7,” she said, adding that transnational education partnerships also allow students to begin their studies in Malaysia before continuing abroad.

Earlier at the forum, Malaysia and Timor-Leste signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in higher education, in conjunction with the ASEAN Ministers of Education and Higher Education Roundtable 2025.

The MoU, signed by Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Timor-Leste’s Higher Education Minister José Honório da Costa Pereira Jerónimo, includes collaboration in TVET, STEM, education technology and academic staff training.