Anwar’s leadership remains strong amid political challenges

IPOH: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s position as Prime Minister remains secure despite attempts to challenge his leadership through rallies, according to Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) chief Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim.

He stated that Anwar continues to hold majority support in Parliament, ensuring political stability under the Unity Government.

Muhammad Kamil, who also serves as Political Secretary to the Finance Minister, dismissed opposition-led rallies as lacking direction and merely stirring public unrest.

“Attempts to challenge the prime minister’s position through rallies have no impact on the current political stability and lack clear direction,“ he said during a press conference at the Al-Amin Mosque compound.

He emphasized that the government remains committed to democratic principles, respecting the constitutional right to assemble while staying focused on key priorities.

“We continue to uphold the principles of democracy and do not obstruct their right to assemble as guaranteed by the Constitution,“ he added.

The government’s current focus includes stabilizing living costs, boosting investor confidence, and improving policy delivery for public welfare.

Meanwhile, the Tambun Parliamentary Constituency Islamic Arts Carnival and Mahabbah MADANI Night, a two-day event, drew over 10,000 visitors.

Muhammad Kamil highlighted its role in promoting Islamic values and community unity. - Bernama