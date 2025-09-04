PETALING JAYA: Eight foreign nationals were apprehended while running illegal trading activity around the streets of Kuala Lumpur trade market yesterday.

All eight suspects were detained for overstaying their visa and failing to produce complete documentations to the authorities.

The detainees, aged between 21 and 50, were rounded up by the Kuala Lumpur Strike Force team - as personnel from the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department and City Hall officers teaming up for the operation.

Kuala Lumpur Immigration Chief Wan Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff said that the suspects was conducting their businesses along the alley of shoplots when the authorities surrounded the area.

“Three (suspects) were detained with expired visa while another three has incomplete documentations,“ said Wan Mohammed Saupee.

He said that the crackdown was held following complaints on social media of the immigrant antics in conducting businesses illegally out on the streets.

He said 50 immigrants were vetted during the operation that begins around 11am yesterday.

“Some of them did try to run away but it was already too late as we had cordoned the alleys there.”

Two trucks were also used to confiscate the merchandise that these foreigners were selling, said Wan Mohammed Saupee.

All suspects were brought to the Kuala Lumpur Immigration headquarters for investigations while awaiting further action.