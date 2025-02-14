MELAKA: Eight individuals, including three women, were fined RM6,000 each by the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here today after they plead guilty to conducting online job scams targeting Barbados nationals.

Magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd Suleiman pronounced the sentence after Ee Ching Jin, 22; See Poh Ying, 21; Gao Jiayu, 32; Chow Jing Qnan, 25; Wong Sin Kien, 28; Wong Cheah Yi, 21; Cheng Wei Yee, 21 dan Yu Quan, 34 plead guilty to the charges read to them through a Mandarin interpreter.

They were charged with involvement with a scam syndicate offering non-existent jobs on Facebook at a condominium unit in Jalan KLJ 5, Taman Kota Laksamana, in Melaka Tengah district at about 10 am on Feb 7 under Section 417 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 120B(1) and Section 34 of the same Code, which is punishable with five years jail or fine or both if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Wardah Ishhar sought a heavy sentence as the crimes involved one of the largest scam call centres in Melaka while lawyer Dennis Chong Chin Wei, representing all the accused, requested that fines be imposed.