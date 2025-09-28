Eight injured as boat capsizes during parasailing in Langkawi

ALOR SETAR: Eight tourists sustained injuries when a tourist boat overturned during a parasailing activity in Langkawi today.

Langkawi deputy police chief Superintendent Samsulmuddin Sulaiman confirmed receiving public information about the capsized boat incident at Pantai Tengah around 1.15 pm.

The vessel was carrying six tourists consisting of three adult men, two women, and one boy along with two crew members during the unfortunate event.

One tourist was actively parasailing when the incident occurred but was successfully brought down to safety by the crew.

Strong winds are believed to have caused the boat to capsize during the parasailing operation at the popular beach destination.

All victims were promptly rescued by bystanders who witnessed the incident and provided immediate assistance.

Preliminary information indicates that none of the victims suffered serious injuries from the boating accident.

All eight individuals are currently receiving medical treatment at Sultanah Maliha Hospital for their injuries.

Authorities continue to investigate the exact circumstances surrounding the capsizing incident. – Bernama