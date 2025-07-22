Eight senior PDRM officers transferred effective Aug 25

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has announced the transfer of eight senior officers, effective August 25. The reshuffle includes key leadership changes across several departments.

Bukit Aman PDRM Corporate Communications head ACP Julina Salehuddin confirmed the transfers, stating that Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof has been appointed as deputy director of Management (Administration) of the Bukit Aman Management Department.

PULAPOL Kuala Lumpur Commandant DCP Alzafny Ahmad will take over as Negeri Sembilan police chief, while Bukit Aman secretary Datuk Kamarulzaman Abdullah will serve as acting DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police).

Other notable changes include Kelantan Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief Datuk Mohd Yhazid Idris being appointed as PULAPOL Kuala Lumpur Commandant. Penang CID deputy chief ACP Mohd Khairiel Mohd Arif will assume the role of Kelantan CID chief with the rank of acting SAC (Senior Asst Commissioner).

Additional appointments include Jasin police chief Supt Mohamad Rusli Mat as deputy chief of Penang CID (Intelligence/Operations) with the rank of acting ACP (Asst Commissioner of Police). Alor Gajah police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah will take over as Kuantan police chief, also with the rank of acting ACP.

Supt Mohd Syah Rizal Zahari, from Bukit Aman CID Tactical Operations, has been appointed as Kelantan CID deputy chief (Intelligence/Operations) with the rank of acting ACP. - Bernama