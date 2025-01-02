KOTA BHARU: A boy, eight, was found drowned in Pantai Kampung Kandis near Villa Danialla Beach Resort, Bachok at 7.30 pm yesterday.

Senior Fire Operations Commander II Yusri Mat Ghani said the boy, Ahmad Ammar Rafaeil Ahmad Ridtauden was said to have been swimming with three other friends before he drowned.

“The incident occurred at 6.15 pm when the boy and three friends were swimming at the beach and couldn’t save himself due to waves and swift currents, while his friends were unhurt.

“His body was found by department personnel about one kilometre where he drowned,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Firefighters performed CPR before medical personnel arrived, he added.

The department received a call from the Mers 999 system and eight firefighters conducted the search and rescue operation, he said.