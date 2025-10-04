Eight-year-old boy sets MBR record with karate kata on nails

SEREMBAN: An eight-year-old boy named V. Vasanth Abhinandan has etched his name in the Malaysia Book of Records after performing Karate Kata movements on nails for 10 minutes.

The Year Two pupil received recognition under the category ‘Most Karate Kata Movements on Nails by a Child in 10 Minutes’.

Remarkably, the idea of showcasing karate on spiked shoes came from Vasanth Abhinandan himself as he wanted to stand out from other karate practitioners.

His father K. Vasantha said his only child trained for a year to master the Kata movements using specially-made spiked shoes.

“My son is very active and began learning karate at the age of three, achieving many victories in junior karate championships both locally and abroad,” he told reporters after receiving the certificate from MBR official Siti Hajar Johor.

Vasantha, a school van driver, said his son now holds a blue belt and is working on adding five more movements to qualify for the black belt.

Apart from the MBR achievement, Vasanth Abhinandan also set a record in the ‘Yoga Asia World Record 2025’ for the longest single-leg standing in the children’s category last July.

The single father added that his son clinched the Karate Kata title at an international sports championship in Kuala Lumpur last year.

“I want to raise my son to be independent and disciplined through karate, which also serves as a shield for self-defence,” he said.

Vasanth Abhinandan said he aspires to become a national athlete and represent Malaysia on the world stage.

“I hope one day I will be selected to represent the country and make my family and Malaysia proud,” he said.

Siti Hajar said the MBR received the family’s application two months ago and conducted a detailed assessment before granting the recognition.

“This is the first category of its kind in Malaysia, and future challengers will need to perform more than five Karate Kata movements,” she said.

She added that the achievement proves age is no barrier to making history, with Vasanth Abhinandan now inspiring the younger generation to try extraordinary ideas. – Bernama