Ejen Ali animation director Andi Abdul Ghani passes away in accident

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has extended his condolences to the family of Ejen Ali animation director Andi Abdul Ghani Kadir.

He described the passing of Andi, 42, as a great loss to the nation’s creative industry.

“May Allah shower His mercy upon his soul and place him among the righteous,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Fahmi also prayed that Andi’s family remains strong and patient in facing this loss.

Yesterday, Kinabatangan Police chief Supt D. Ravi said the victim was travelling with his wife in a Perodua Ativa from Tawau to Kota Kinabalu on Tuesday.

The vehicle driven by his wife was believed to have gone out of control before skidding to the roadside.

Andi subsequently got out of the vehicle and jumped into the Kampung Batu Puteh River.

His body was found at 11.15 am yesterday. – Bernama