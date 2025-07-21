Elderly hiker dies at Penang Botanical Gardens trail

GEORGE TOWN: A senior citizen died while hiking on the Moongate Trail at Penang Botanical Gardens this morning.

The victim, identified as Lim Kee Wan, 60, collapsed and lost consciousness during his hike.

The Penang Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 9.56 am.

The Operation Exit Team from Bagan Jermal Fire and Rescue Station arrived at 10.11 am and attempted CPR, but the victim could not be revived.

Medical personnel at the scene confirmed his death.

The body was later transported down the hill and handed over to police for further action. – Bernama