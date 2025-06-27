Elderly man dies in Lawas house fire, two survivors rescued

KUCHING: An elderly man perished in a fire that engulfed a terrace house in Lawas, Sarawak, early this morning. The victim, identified as Dudol Karim, 89, was discovered in the debris after firefighters extinguished the blaze.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre (PGO) confirmed the incident, stating that two other occupants, Gairil Mustafa, 32, and Nursyamioy Drahman, 31, escaped unharmed. Authorities received the distress call at 4.18 am, prompting an immediate response from the Lawas Fire and Rescue Station.

A team of 14 firefighters arrived at the scene and managed to control the fire by 4.30 am. The flames were fully extinguished by 6 am, allowing recovery efforts to begin. The victim’s body was later handed over to the police for further investigation.