Selangor dams at 95% capacity, sufficient for 6 months amid monsoon

SHAH ALAM: Water levels in all seven dams across Selangor currently exceed 95% capacity, ensuring supply stability for the next three to six months despite the ongoing Southwest Monsoon.

Selangor Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Datuk Izham Hashim confirmed the state’s preparedness to manage water resources during the dry season.

The Southwest Monsoon, active since May 10 and expected to persist until September, brings reduced rainfall and low humidity.

However, Izham noted that dam reserves are likely to replenish during the monsoon transition in October and the Northeast Monsoon from November to March.

To enhance raw water storage, Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS) has identified over 100 ponds and former mining sites under the Selangor Off-River Storage Scheme (SORSS).

These locations, situated near major rivers, will be upgraded to supplement water supply, extending backup capacity by an additional three months.

Izham added that groundwater is being leveraged as an alternative for industrial use, with three wells operational in Hulu Selangor.

The state’s Zero Discharge Policy (ZDP) also ensures minimal pollution risks, with no recorded disruptions to water treatment plants due to industrial contamination.