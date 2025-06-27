Fadillah meets Rosatom to discuss nuclear energy cooperation

MOSCOW: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof met with Rosatom director-general Alexey Likhachev today to explore bilateral cooperation in nuclear energy development. The meeting, lasting an hour, highlighted Malaysia’s commitment to a balanced energy future.

Fadillah emphasised Malaysia’s interest in strengthening ties with Rosatom, particularly in technical knowledge exchange, infrastructure development, and public education on nuclear energy. “We value our collaboration and aim for a long-term strategic partnership,” he said during the discussions.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin and Malaysian Ambassador to Russia Datuk Cheong Loon Lai. A non-disclosure agreement (NDA) was also signed between MyPOWER and Rosatom, facilitating knowledge sharing on nuclear development.

Earlier, Fadillah visited the Leningrad Nuclear Power Plant (LNPP) in St Petersburg, one of Russia’s largest nuclear facilities operated by Rosatom. The plant supplies a significant portion of electricity to the region.

Rosatom, a global leader in nuclear energy, manages 39 power units across 10 countries, including small modular reactors. The corporation plays a key role in Russia’s power generation, contributing 20 per cent of the nation’s total output.