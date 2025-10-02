KUALA LUMPUR: An elderly man narrowly escaped death when his car plunged from the third-floor parking lot of an apartment here after he accidentally stepped on the accelerator while parking.

Cheras District police chief ACP Aidil Bolhassan said the incident occurred at 2.45 pm yesterday when the Proton Saga, driven by the 78-year-old man, crashed into a wall on the third-floor parking of Pangsapuri Sri Malaysia, causing the car to plunge.

“The elderly man escaped with minor injuries and was sent to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM) for further treatment. The area has been closed for immediate repairs by the building management,” he said in a statement today.

A video of the incident, showing the car plunging from the parking structure and bystanders assisting the driver has gone viral on social media.