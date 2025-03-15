KTMB launches ETS service to Segamat

KUALA LUMPUR: The Electric Train Service (ETS) has achieved another milestone in its effort to expand the country’s rail network, with the launch of operations between Butterworth, Padang Besar and Segamat stations today.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Rani Hisham Samsudin, in a statement, said the extended ETS service covers the existing Butterworth-Gemas-Butterworth and Padang Besar-Gemas-Padang Besar routes.

The inaugural journey, EG9420, departed from Segamat Station to Padang Besar Station at 7.55 am, while EG9321 from Butterworth to Segamat left at 7.50 am and was scheduled to arrive at 2.57 pm.

“We are thrilled to introduce the ETS service to Segamat, offering a modern and smooth rail travel to more Malaysians. This extension reflects our commitment to improving public transportation and providing more sustainable travel options.

“This new route is also expected to stimulate economic activity in Segamat by improving accessibility and attracting more visitors,” he said.

Mohd Rani Hisham said KTMB began promotional activities three days ago, engaging the public through visits to government offices, supermarkets, mosques and Ramadan bazaars in Segamat.

To mark the occasion, KTMB is offering a special RM10 discount for services EG9321, EG9322, EG9420 and EG9425, subject to terms and conditions.

“In addition, sales of exclusive KTMB Rail Boutique items and free health screenings by Cardiac Vascular Sentral Kuala Lumpur (CVSKL) are being held at Segamat station today,” the statement read.

Tickets are available via the KITS app, KTMB’s official website at www.ktmb.com.my and KTMB kiosk machines. For more information, visit the website or contact KTMB’s Call Centre at 03-9779 1200.