Online investment scam wipes out housewife’s RM400,000 savings

MUAR: A housewife lost her savings amounting to RM412,443 in an online investment scam last January.

Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the 58-year-old woman claimed to have received a message via WhatsApp from an unknown individual offering her an online investment opportunity.

He said the victim downloaded an investment application and initially invested RM500, earning a profit of RM67 within 24 hours.

“Every investment she made was followed by profit updates from the scammer. However, she was later persuaded to make larger investments to gain higher returns.

“Deceived by the apparent profit, the victim proceeded to make 35 transactions totalling RM412,443 across seven different accounts from Jan 23 to March 6,” he said in a statement today.

Raiz Mukhliz said the victim became suspicious when she was asked to make payments in order to withdraw her accumulated profit from the application.

“The victim then checked the investment application again and discovered that there was no actual profit. Realising she had been scammed, she lodged a police report yesterday.

“The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” he said.