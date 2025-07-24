Elderly man injured in 500m fall at Mulu National Park

KUCHING: A 75-year-old man sustained severe injuries after falling approximately 500 metres while hiking Gunung Api in Mulu National Park. The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Sarawak operations centre received an emergency call at 12.45 pm and immediately dispatched the Mountain Cave Search and Rescue (MOCSAR) team from Marudi Fire and Rescue Station.

The victim, identified as Elisa Paul @ Lisa Paul from the Kelabit ethnic group, was hiking with a group of tourists in the Camp 5 area when the accident occurred. “The rescue team provided initial treatment to stop the bleeding from his head. He was conscious when found,“ said a JBPM spokesman.

Due to the remote location, air transport was requested, and the victim was airlifted to Miri Hospital by a helicopter from Layang-Layang Aerospace Miri Sdn Bhd. Gunung Api, standing at over 1,750 metres, is part of the three main mountain ranges in Mulu National Park, alongside Gunung Mulu and Gunung Benarat. It is renowned for its challenging limestone pinnacles, attracting adventurous climbers. - Bernama