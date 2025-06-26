Elderly man killed, two injured in car-lorry crash on East-West Highway

IPOH: A tragic accident on the Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway today claimed the life of an elderly man and left two others injured after their car collided with a 10-tonne lorry. The incident occurred near the Banjaran Titiwangsa Rest and Service Area (R&R).

The Perak Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 1.02 pm, prompting immediate deployment of a fire engine from the Gerik Fire and Rescue Station. The team arrived at the scene, approximately 70 kilometres away, by 2.11 pm.

Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, assistant director of operations for the Perak Fire and Rescue Department, confirmed the fatality. “The deceased, a man in his 70s, was pinned in the front passenger side of a Proton Persona car. The driver and rear passenger sustained minor injuries,” he said in a statement.

The injured victims were transported to Gerik Hospital for treatment, while the body of the deceased was handed over to the police for further investigation. Authorities have yet to release details on the cause of the crash.