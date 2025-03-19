PETALING JAYA: An elderly citizen has claimed trial to a fresh charge of slapping a non-Muslim man for eating in public during Ramadan.

Bernama reported that Abdul Razak Ismail, 65, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out in the Johor Bahru magistrates’ court today.

Razak was charged with voluntarily causing hurt under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to two years’ imprisonment, a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

He allegedly commited the offence at a shopping mall in Johor Bahru at 3.45pm on March 16.

Deputy public prosecutors Nor Afiqah Musa and Nur Fatihah Nizam prosecuted while the accused was represented by counsel Salleh Togimin.

Afiqah proposed bail be fixed at RM8,000 but Salleh requested a lower amount, saying Razak was a retiree with three children, including one who is still in university.

A bail was fixed at RM2,000 with one surety and set April 29 for mention.

Earlier today, Razak was granted a discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) by the magistrates’ court.

The AGC later said there was a technical issue regarding the initial charge filed against him with the issue having since been resolved.