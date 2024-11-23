Elderly woman dies in road accident in Gua Musang

KOTA BHARU: An 81-year-old woman died in a collision between two cars at KM46 Jalan Gua Musang-Kuala Krai yesterday.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the victim, Hasmah Abdullah, and her two sons, aged 46 and 49, were travelling in a Toyota Unser MPV from Kuala Krai to Gua Musang when the accident happened at 9 pm.

“Their car hit the back of a Proton Wira car that suddenly swerved into the main road when it was on the left shoulder of the road.

“The MPV spun and skidded off the left road shoulder. Hasmah was the front passenger,” he said in a statement today.

He said all three were taken to the Chiku 3 clinic here but Hasmah died while receiving treatment.