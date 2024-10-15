Elderly woman in Penang rescued from garbage-infested house

PETALING JAYA: An elderly woman was rescued from her home, which was piled in heaps of rubbish, making it difficult for her to leave her residence .

The Penang Civil Defence Force was deployed to the 86-year-old’s house on Monday (Oct 14) at 4.40pm after responding to her family members’ call for help, the New Straits Times reported.

She was reportedly carried out on a stretcher during the operation.

Her family claimed that the woman, living alone, was not in good health, riddled with “hypertension and hearing problems”, on top of her “frail” condition, as quoted.

Not only that, her family members claim that she would call for help late at night as she is also “prone to falls”, as quoted.

“As such, her family wants to send her to an old folk’s home after obtaining her consent,” he was quoted as saying.

Civil Defence Force northeast district officer, Muhammad Aizat Abdul Ghani confirmed that the double-storey house located in Jalan Mano was filled with so much rubbish and recyclable materials amassed over the years.

Her house was not only filled with rubbish indoors but outdoors as well.

The elderly woman said she hired help to clean her house but claims they never showed up.