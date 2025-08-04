Elderly woman with disability dies in house fire

MARANG: An elderly woman was killed and her three family members were injured when fire gutted their house in Taman Emas Murni here today.

Marang district police chief Supt Mohd Sofian Redzuan identified the deceased in the 4 am incident as Razaidah Mohamad, 78.

He said Razaidah, who was also a person with a mental disability, is believed to have died from suffocation after being trapped in her bedroom at the rear of the house.

“Police received an emergency call from a member of the public via the 999 hotline at 4.30 am, reporting a fire at a residence occupied by a family of four.

“Razaidah lived with her daughter and two grandchildren, who also have various disabilities, including mental and learning impairments,“ he said when contacted.

Her daughter and grandchildren were saved by members of the public and sent to Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah in Kuala Terengganu.

He said the house was 60 per cent destroyed and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

He advised the public to take precautionary measures regarding home safety, as the risk of fire is relatively high during the current hot weather.