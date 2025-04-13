Johor aims to build 80,000 RMMJ units by 2029 - Onn Hafiz

KLUANG: The Johor government has set a target to build 80,000 units under the Johor Affordable Housing Scheme (RMMJ) by 2029, as part of its ongoing efforts to provide more comfortable, affordable, and accessible homes for residents across the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said that as of now, a total of 16,845 housing units have been successfully completed, with an additional 14,000 units expected to be completed by 2027.

He added that an additional 50,000 units are planned for construction by 2029, bringing the total target under the RMMJ to 80,000 units - homes that will ultimately be owned by the people of Johor.

“To achieve this goal, we have partnered with the Johor Housing Development Corporation (PKPJ) and the respective district land offices to develop unused government land for the construction of RMMJ homes, which are priced between RM80,000 and RM300,000,” he said.

“The upcoming phase of the RMMJ development will begin in Simpang Renggam and Kulai, serving as pilot projects and benchmarks for similar initiatives in other parts of the state,” he said in a press conference after the launch of the Kluang RMMJ’s Johor Housing One Stop Centre (J-Home OSC), here, today.

Meanwhile, State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said that Johor residents without fixed incomes or official pay slips are still eligible to apply for housing loans to purchase RMMJ units.

He said that the financing is made possible through Syarikat Jaminan Kredit Perumahan Berhad (SJKP), and applicants can include income earned from small businesses or self-employment, provided it is deposited into a bank account.

“These bank transactions can be printed monthly and used as a form of income statement. The government will act as a guarantor, as previously announced by the Prime Minister,” he said.

He added that RM1 billion has been allocated for RMMJ housing loan applications in the state, and this amount is expected to increase in tandem with the expansion of the RMMJ programme through 2029.