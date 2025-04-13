TAPAH: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has given all telecommunication companies until 5 pm today to submit solutions to the problem of poor Internet access nationwide, or face stern action.

Fahmi said he has contacted Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) executive chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din this morning and instructed telecommunications companies involved to respond promptly to the weak coverage feedback conveyed.

“Telecommunication companies need to be more proactive in resolving this issue. When it comes to collecting overdue bills, they’re lightning fast, but when we lodge complaints, it takes months.

“So I’ve had enough. If they fail to present swift and concrete solutions by 5 pm today, MCMC will begin enforcement action against them tomorrow,” he told reporters after visiting the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) in Air Kuning here, today.

Also present were Perak Communications, Multimedia and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi and Barisan Nasional candidate for the Ayer Kuning state by-election, Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir.

Fahmi said based on a drive test conducted by MCMC on March 5, many areas still fail to meet the Mandatory Standards on Quality of Service (MSQoS), which currently requires a minimum speed of 7.5 Mbps, which will be increased to 10 Mbps next year.

“The issue of Internet access is not only limited to Air Kuning, it is also affecting many other areas such as Belaga and Ulu Rajang in Sarawak, the new township of Serenia, the outskirts of Tambun, and even on Pangkor Island. Several Orang Asli villages have also been impacted,” he said.

He added that if the telecommunication companies failed to resolve the Internet access problem, they would face stricter enforcement measures, including hefty fines and penalties that could reach millions of ringgit.

“After we amended the Communications and Multimedia Act, which came into effect on Feb 11, fines and compounds that can be imposed on telcos will be significantly higher than before,” he said.

At the same time, Fahmi reminded netizens to be cautious when making statements or campaigning on social media, especially concerning the 3R issues (race, religion, royalty) during the Ayer Kuning by-election period.

“If there are individuals who upload extreme posts or 3R-related content, and are convicted in court, they may be fined up to RM500,000, compounded up to RM250,000, or face imprisonment. I hope all parties will conduct their campaigns in a responsible manner,” he said.

Fahmi said so far, no complaints have been received, but he expected campaign activities to pick up in the coming week.

When asked about Perikatan Nasional (PN) supporters using caricatures that seemingly mocked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, Fahmi said he was not surprised by the approach.

“If that’s how they want to campaign, so be it. That’s their way. Let us campaign based on facts, ideas, and what we can actually offer, not just insults and ridicule,” he said.