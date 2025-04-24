PETALING JAYA: An investigating officer in the case of the late Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin told the Sessions Court here today that his investigation found elements of neglect involving the autistic child’s parents.

ASP Mohd Hafizee Ismail, 38, who was previously a senior criminal investigation officer at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters (IPD), said that the police report lodged by the victim’s mother, Ismanira Abdul Manaf, saying that she did not leave Zayn Rayyan alone, did not align with police findings.

He said investigations showed that the mother had walked ahead of her son, making it impossible for her to see or supervise the child, who was walking behind her.

“The second accused, Ismanira, did not walk alongside her child, but instead walked ahead, leaving the deceased behind and unable to monitor his condition. Her actions amounted to leaving Zayn Rayyan unattended,” he said.

The 28th prosecution witness said this during re-examination by deputy public prosecutor (DPP), Raja Zaizul Faridah Raja Zaharudin, on the 20th day of the trial involving Ryan Zayyan’s parents Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira, before Sessions Court Judge, Dr Syahliza Warnoh.

Mohd Hafizee also disagreed with the suggestion by defence counsel, Haresh Mahadevan, that Ismanira’s decision to post about her son’s disappearance on social media, reflected responsible parenting. He noted that the post was made significantly later than the reported time of Zayn Rayyan’s disappearance, at noon.

“Yesterday, the defence raised the issue regarding the 12.45 pm timestamp of the social media post by the second accused, Ismanira. I do not agree with that suggestion, as the announcement should have been made earlier,” said Mohd Hafizee.

“In addition, the second accused should have lodged a police report, or at least contacted the police directly to inform them of the incident. That would have been the appropriate course of action.

The investigating officer also denied the defence’s allegation, that witnesses in the case were instructed to alter their statements.

“All the witnesses who were called were neither threatened nor coerced into giving their statements. The reason some were called multiple times was simply to verify and confirm details obtained during the investigation,” he explained.

“The 27 witnesses involved are credible, and the statements they provided are for the court to evaluate. My investigation concluded that there were clear elements of neglect by the accused,” he added.

Mohd Hafizee was the final prosecution witness to testify before the prosecution closed its case today.

The court fixed July 21 to deliver the decision on whether Ismanira and Zaim Ikhwan will be called to enter their defence, or be acquitted of the charge of neglecting their autistic child.

The couple, both 30, are accused of neglecting their six-year-old son, Zayn Rayyan, in a manner likely to cause physical harm, in the vicinity of PJU Damansara Damai, between noon on Dec 5 and 9.55 pm on Dec 6, 2023.

They are charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a maximum penalty of RM50,000, imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

Zayn Rayyan was reported missing on Dec 5, 2023, and his body was found the next day in a stream near his home at Apartment Idaman, Damansara Damai.