KUCHING: Racial diversity should be embraced as a strength to enhance national unity, rather than as a battleground for rivalry or a means to showcase superiority and ego, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said that in many other countries, such diversity has led to racial and religious hostility, eventually burdening the nation and negatively affecting the people.

“Unity within our multiracial society is increasingly essential to ensure that Malaysia remains strong amid the current uncertain global geopolitical landscape.

“Never underestimate the potential problems if you are disunited. The geopolitical conditions are so challenging and alarming. The future is never certain. But what we can ensure is a united Malaysia,” he said.

Anwar was speaking at the 2025 Sarawak-level Gawai Dayak celebration dinner at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) last night, which was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi were the guests of honour at the event.

Anwar said as prime minister, he feels proud in showcasing the country’s cultural and racial diversity, especially as Malaysia assumes the ASEAN chairmanship this year and when receiving foreign dignitaries and corporate leaders.

He said this was exemplified during a recent meeting with ConocoPhillips Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance, where he wore a traditional Iban outfit gifted to him earlier by Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“So I told him (Ryan) about Sarawak, about the beauty of the culture, that’s what we have to do. And I take great pride as a Malaysian to speak to one of the great multi-billion dollar companies, probably one of the biggest oil companies in the world and number one in the United States,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar also announced that he will meet with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto this Friday to discuss a proposal for Sarawak to be positioned as a hub for the ASEAN Power Grid (APG).

He said Sarawak, with its strengths in hydroelectric, gas and hydrogen energy, has the potential to spearhead the APG, not only by linking to Sabah and Indonesia’s Kalimantan, but also extending to the southern Philippines.