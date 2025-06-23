“WHO says Malaysian police are no good? Malaysian police are the best in the world, not just any ordinary force!”

That was among the praise from netizens towards the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) following the actions of several traffic police officers who helped clean up accident debris at the Jalan Perak/Jalan P. Ramlee junction yesterday evening.

The swift action by the officers was taken to ease traffic flow while preventing any unwanted incidents involving road users.

The video and words of appreciation for them were also shared on PDRM’s social media pages.

“Well done and highest appreciation to Corporal Mohd Nasrul Bistaman and Constable Muhammad Zuhairy Aziz from the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department for their concern in helping to clean up accident debris at the Jalan Perak/Jalan P. Ramlee junction yesterday evening.

“Their quick action together with two other colleagues, Corporal Muhammad Qusairy Abd. Wahab and Constable Wilson Maranda, as well as members of the public, not only reflects noble values in their duty but also helped smooth traffic flow at the scene,“ the statement said.

PDRM’s post attracted public attention, with netizens continuously praising and thanking them for all of PDRM’s services to the country.

“Noble work. This is the best example, not just sticking to basic duties. That’s PDRM for you, well done!” commented Azis Yacub.

“Alhamdulillah, PDRM is the best no matter where they are. Thank you also to that woman,“ said another netizen.

“Men like this are used to doing housework already. Limited stock (of such men) lah,“ said Adilla Tasha.