SANDAKAN: The employability of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates has reached 99 per cent in recent years as their skills allow them to be offered job opportunities even if they have yet to graduate.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said this was in line with the ministry’s projection to concentrate on the skills sector so that it can build the country’s expertise with the strength of its own workforce, especially students at the vocational college level.

“This initiative should also be implemented together with other skills industries to ensure more effective and tangible results, especially in improving the skills of children in vocational colleges,“ she told reporters after completing the inauguration of the Sandakan 2 Vocational College here today.

Fadhlina said vocational colleges should not be left behind as the focus at the moment is comprehensive TVET and relevant courses in the educational institution need to be studied indepth according to the market demand.

She said industry players also played a role in helping to see the educational extra-curricular activities that should be given attention in order to ‘upgrade’ the vocational college.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina said the establishment of the Sandakan 2 Vocational College was a major part of the country’s education initiatives and agenda to ensure that access to education for Sabahans was given attention through TVET.

She said the government wants to produce people with expertise, skills and intelligence from domestic or local sources and this is being worked on, among other things, through vocational college education. He said the human vocational college programme would also be expanded in Sabah to convey a message to parents to choose TVET so that it would no longer be the second choice but the mainstream.

“I hope that we will be able to maximise the admission of Sabahans to vocational colleges in Sandakan,“ he said there are plans to add more vocational colleges in Sabah to provide equal opportunities for children in the state in TVET.

Commenting on the flood-affected schools in several states, Fadhlina said the ministry was monitoring the cost of the damage and channelling allocations to repair the affected schools.

She said schools affected by the floods would be given attention to ensure the comfort of students to go to school.

“The ministry has channelled allocations to repair the schools, especially to ensure the comfort of the children at school while those who are being tested for flooding, we are monitoring the cost of the damage,“ he said.