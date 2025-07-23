Employers must observe Sept 15 as additional public holiday

PETALING JAYA: The extra public holiday granted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Sept 15 (Monday) provides an opportunity for Malaysians to celebrate unity, strengthen patriotism, and appreciate the country’s multiculturalism.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong stated that the long holiday, from Sept 13 to Sept 16, can significantly contribute to the well-being of workers and stimulate local economic activities, which in turn will positively impact the community.

Steven also emphasized that employers must comply with the public holiday declared on Sept 15. This involves either granting employees the day off with regular pay, paying public holiday rates if they are required to work, or offering a replacement day off.

“The implementation of the holiday is subject to provisions under Section 60D(1) of the Employment Act 1955, the Sabah Labour Ordinance (Chapter 67), the Sarawak Labour Ordinance (Chapter 76), and the Holidays Act 1951, and it must be done fairly,“ he said in a statement on Wednesday (July 23).

Sim further called on Malaysians to embrace the occasion by fostering harmony and solidarity in conjunction with the national celebration.

To ensure a smooth rollout, the Labour Department is prepared to assist employers and workers with any queries via its hotline at 03-8886 5192/5937, by e-mail at jtksm@mohr.gov.my, or at any of its offices.

Sept 15 falls on a Monday, creating a long weekend as it leads into the Malaysia Day public holiday on Sept 16.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the extra holiday, describing it as a gesture to honor the unity and uniqueness that underpin the formation of Malaysia.

He added that the long weekend would enable Malaysians to spend time with their families, return to their hometowns, or travel locally