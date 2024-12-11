End of the road for drug runner in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU: A local drug runner in the district was arrested in a raid near Lorong I-Peak in Jalan Lahad Datu-Tungku here on Friday (Nov 8).

Lahad Datu police chief ACP Dzulbaharin Ismail said the unemployed 26-year-old suspect was arrested at 12.45 pm along with 3.055 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu (crystal methamphetamine), estimated to be worth RM131,050.

“Acting on intelligence about drug trafficking, police here carried out a raid and arrested the suspect.

“The suspect had a yellow briefcase which contained three large packets and five small transparent packets of a substance suspected to be syabu,“ he said here today.

He said the suspect was remanded for seven days until Nov 16 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In the meantime, Dzulbaharin said he would step up operations to deal with the threat of crime and drugs to ensure Lahad Datu is safe.