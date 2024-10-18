Enforcement officers, Bangladeshi detained for allowing foreigner to enter through special counter at LTAPP

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained two enforcement agency officers and a Bangladesh national believed to be involved in arranging entry of foreigners through a special counter route at the Penang International Airport (LTAPP) here.

Two enforcement agency officers comprising a man and a woman in their 40s were arrested around 12.30 to 1.30 this afternoon when they arrived to give their statements at the Penang MACC Office here.

According to sources, the arrest of the two enforcement agency officers was following the arrest of a Bangladeshi man at a hotel in the state at around 9pm last night.

“These two officers are believed to have conspired with the Bangladeshi who acted as an agent to arrange the entry route for an Indonesian citizen without going through the proper inspection process.

“Based on the initial investigations, the Bangladeshi together with the enforcement agency officer involved had requested RM4,500 from an Indonesian man who arrived by plane via LTAPP on Sept 22, in return to help him enter the country,” he said.

It is believed that the Indonesian man then asked for time to prepare the money before being directed to go to a special counter manned by a female officer for entering the country without going through the proper inspection.

The MACC detained the Bangladeshi after accepting RM2,000 from the Indonesian man in question, yesterday.

The Bangladeshi would be remanded for seven days from today while the remand application against the two enforcement agency officers will be made at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Penang MACC Director Datuk Mohd Fuad Bee Basrah when contacted confirmed the arrest of the three suspects.

He said that the two law enforcement agency officers involved were being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009 while the Bangladeshi would be investigated under Section 16(b)(B) of the same Act.