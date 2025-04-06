Engaging line-up planned for Perak PMR 2025 from June 13–15

IPOH: The Perak MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025, to be held at Lumut Waterfront from June 13 to 15, will feature a range of engaging activities, including satellite programmes with the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), the local fishing community, and religious events.

The Prime Minister’s Department, through the Performance Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU), said the programme is organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) as the lead ministry, with the Perak state government as host. With the theme ‘Pendidikan Tinggi Pemacu Negara MADANI’, this year’s edition focuses on the vital role of higher learning institutions in national development.

“This Perak PMR will highlight the role of universities and colleges in shaping policies and driving initiatives based on knowledge, research, innovation, and critical thinking.

“It will also feature public outreach services, community welfare programmes, leadership engagement sessions, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities by government-linked companies (GLCs), in line with efforts to bring government services closer to the people and promote MADANI values,” PACU said in a statement.

Visitors can also look forward to mobile service counters from federal and state ministries and agencies, local authorities, and a special showcase by the state government. The Perak Sejahtera 2030 agenda will be promoted through development booths expected to draw public attention.

The programme will run from 9 am to 10 pm on Friday and Saturday, and from 9 am to 6 pm on Sunday. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to officiate the event, which will also be attended by senior leaders from both federal and state governments.

PACU Strategic Programme director Mohd Zainuddin Mohd Noor said one of the main satellite events is the Kenduri Rakyat MADANI with RMN personnel, which the Prime Minister will attend on June 15.

Other activities include a community event with fishermen in Kampung Datuk Seri Kamarudin on June 21, and religious programmes at Felcra Gugusan Lekir on June 20 and 21, organised by FELDA’s regulatory division.

Meanwhile, MOHE’s Management Services Division secretary, Mohd Fazli Said, said the Perak PMR will also showcase the success and contributions of Malaysia’s higher education system, particularly in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

“Over the three-day event, we will offer various services and education opportunities, especially for SPM and STPM school leavers interested in furthering their studies.

“There will also be demonstrations of TVET students’ skills, such as free motorcycle inspection services by polytechnic students,” he said.